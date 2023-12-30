25.9 C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
PML-N set to kick off election campaign from Sheikhupura today

Sheikhupura: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to launch its electoral campaign for February 8 elections from Sheikhupura, today (Wednesday).

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will address the gathering to kick off the electoral campaign. The rally will be held in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura.

“I am coming with the message of Nawaz Sharif in Farooqabad. Sheikhupura has always proved that this city is the citadel of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asserted that his party was about to become the “strong political force” in the country’s political landscape.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the former prime minister expressed his resolve to take “everybody on board” in a bid to uplift the country. “It is fundamental to put out all-out efforts for the sake of the country’s prosperity,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the newcomers to the party. “I want to welcome those who have joined the PML-N. The friends from Sindh had joined the PML-N in large numbers”.

