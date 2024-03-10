PML-N submits nine names for women reserved seats in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted names of nine more women for the reserved seats in the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan allocated 27 reserved seats to the PML-N after February 8 elections, while the additional nine names were moved to the electoral body due to the completion of the list, earlier submitted.

PML-N has forwarded the names of Saira Afzal Tarar, Bushra Butt, Huma, Mahjabeen Abbasi, Gulnaz Shehzadi, Shumaila Rana, Maryam Ikram, Shazia Farid and Syed Amna Batool.

It is to be noted that the ECP has rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council’s request for reserved seats in the National Assembly (NA) and distributed them to other parties in the house.

Following the rejection of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of reserved seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar demanded the resignation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking on the floor of Senate, the PTI Senator also sought proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja under Article 6 (treason) of the Constitution and said PTI had prepared a resolution in this regard and would be presented soon.