PML-N summons NA parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has summoned its parliamentary party session in the National Assembly on February 28 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PML-N has announced to convene its parliamentary party session at the Parliament House with the party’s leader Nawaz Sharif in chair.

The PML-N parliamentary party’s meeting will endorse Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination as the party’s candidate for the prime ministerial slot.

All newly elected PML-N members of the National Assembly have been advised to attend the session.

It is to be mentioned here that the NA session required to be summoned within 21 days after the election. Thus, 29 February is the last day of the constitutionally mandated period for the session, however, the President has yet to summon the maiden session of the newly-elected lower house.

Political stakeholders were making efforts after Feb 08 elections to forge alliances and secure magic number of 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament required for simple majority.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the Pakistan general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.

PTI-backed independent candidates managed to win 92 seats. PML-N won 79 NA seats, while the PPP bagged 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Following general elections, both the PML-N and PPP had formed committees to decide the terms and conditions for a coalition government in Islamabad.

Although the PML-N candidate for PM slot was Nawaz Sharif, the party later changed its mind. It later nominated Shehbaz Sharif, for the premier’s position to lead a new ruling coalition.