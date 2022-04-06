Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Web Desk

PML-N to challenge no-trust move against PA Deputy Speaker in SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PML-N lawmakers and Attaullah Tarar will challenge the no-trust move against the deputy speaker before the apex court.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has moved a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari after he insisted on summoning the Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly. Dost Muhammad Mazari has now lost authority to summon a session of the provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.

