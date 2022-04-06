PML-N to challenge no-trust move against PA Deputy Speaker in SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PML-N lawmakers and Attaullah Tarar will challenge the no-trust move against the deputy speaker before the apex court.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has moved a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari after he insisted on summoning the Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly. Dost Muhammad Mazari has now lost authority to summon a session of the provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

Read More: PTI to give election tickets to loyal workers: Aamir Kiani

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

However, in an about-turn, the speaker convened the assembly to meet at 7.30pm on April 6.

Comments