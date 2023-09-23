PML-N to hold rallies in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s return

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold rallies in Lahore to mobile party workers ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s expected return to Pakistan next month, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the party has decided to hold 7 rallies in different Lahore constituencies ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan return.

The power shows will be held NA-123, NA-124, NA-125, NA-127, NA-128, NA-128 and NA-136, say sources, adding that all rallies will be held between October 1-8.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will address rallies.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks here, but upon reaching Lahore, made a sudden plan to return in order to meet with his elder brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that a consultation meeting was held in London which was attended by PML-N bigwigs including Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry, Burjees Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N supremo said that Pakistan – a prospering nation – was brought to the brink of destruction under a conspiracy in 2017.