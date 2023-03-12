PML-N to introduce reforms in judicial system: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will introduce reforms in the judicial system of the country for quick and doubtless justice to people after coming to power.

Addressing an organisational meeting of the PML-N in his constituency here on Sunday, he said that it was the responsibility of the parliament to provide swift justice to the common man. He said that if the PML-N got an opportunity, such a judicial system would be introduced through legislation in which favouritism would not have any place.

The minister said that the PML-N would also introduce a revolutionary economic framework for which the PML-N was needed the support of people and it was not possible in just six months. In the new economic framework, tax-net would be expanded without putting burden on the poor and deprived citizens of the country. The government structure would be reduced and expenditures of all government institutions would be decreased, he promised.

He said that the PML-N would work for the common man instead of the rich, adding that he was part of the current democratic system for changing the system. “This democratic system of billionaires cannot run the country progressively,” he added.

The minister said that the election had become a commercial activity, as political parties did not give tickets to political workers if they did not have resources to contest elections. He said that the political parties were not well organised and it was a responsibility of political parties and their leaderships to introduce a democratic culture in their parties and allow political workers to come forward. “We will continue to raise our voice for the rights of workers in parties,” he pledged.

Saad said that political workers should decide that who would be their representative in the union council, provincial assemblies or in the National Assembly. If the parties allowed their gross-roots level workers to participate in the decision-making process, then the doctrine of necessity would die down ultimately, and no one would be able to impose martial law in the country, he said.

The minister said that introduction of the rule of constitution was important, which could not be implemented just by raising slogans, adding that the rule of constitution could be implemented if the equal rights would be given to all citizens across country. He said there were some basic points for which the PML-N workers would have to struggle for. “Attempts were always made to suppress and crush us; we were beaten, but these all attempts could not succeed,” he said and added that the country was weakened however, due to these attempts.

He disclosed that the PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was coming to the country soon to lead the nation. He asked party workers to realise their responsibilities and link themselves with the issues of the common man, rights of women, construction work of streets, raising voice against goons and working against social evils of society, as it was a responsibility of the political workers.

The minister said that the political workers should come forward with the help of their leaders and resolve the issues of the streets and common man. He said that unfortunately, in the last 77 years , the state could not provide justice to a common man in any section of life, adding that it was responsibility of the workers to work for provision of justice to the common man.

The minister said that the PML-N always talked about people, instead of individuals, discussed issues of the national interest, constructed schools, universities, hospitals, roads, underpasses and streets.

He said that everyone knew that the PML-N leadership was facing the need-based decisions by the courts to strengthened the Imran Khan project. He saluted the people of his constituency and said that they rejected Imran Khan despite pressure, and elected him (Saad) to the assembly. “It was not success of Saad or Nawaz Sharif but the people of the constituency, as they supported democracy,” he added.

He regretted that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of an expired iqama of the UAE. He said that now the time had come to bury the continuity of Justice (retired) Munir’s doctrine of necessity.

About PTI chief Imran Khan, he said Khan did not have political awareness, and he was destroying the country through his destructive politics. He said that Niazi was once again calling the establishment for his support to come to power. He urged the PML-N workers to strengthen the party by working at the gross-roots level and support its leadership for bringing reforms in the country.

