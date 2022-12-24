Punjab CM de-notification case: PML-N to move SC against LHC verdict

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) against Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling that restored Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The LHC suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

The decision to challenge the LHC order was taken in a meeting held at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town, Lahore residence.

The meeting, attended by Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Saad Rafique, Attaullah Tarar and others, discussed the LHC order and the overall political situation of Punjab.

The meeting expressed reservation over the LHC order and decided to challenge it in the top court after completing a consultation with legal team, say sources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the party leadership to challenge the decision in the apex court after consulting the matter with legal team, they say.

SC urged to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis

The federal government has urged the SC to take notice of the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab.

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema held a press conference in Lahore and called for the apex court to take suo motu notice of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab.

The federal ministers maintained that LHC’s decision does not fit legal parameters,

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to dissolve Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he failed to do so.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

