PML-N to table no-confidence motion against Punjab CM, speaker

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to table a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to the sources, 106 provincial lawmakers of the PML-N gathered at the residence of Rana Mashood where they signed the no-confidence motion against CM Elahi and Speaker Sibtain Khan.

The party is likely to submit the motion in the next 36 hours, added sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding a consultative meeting with party leaders at his Zaman Park residence regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has also reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence ahead of the Lahore rally.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Saturday), in which party chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally via video link.

In a statement, Punjab govt spokesperson, Musarrat Cheema, said that PTI stalwarts and workers will start gathering at the venue by 5pm while Imran Khan will address the rally at 8pm.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry clarified on Friday that there is no ambiguity in Imran Khan’s decision as he is going to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies Saturday.

