PML-N ‘unhappy’ over Ahsan Iqbal’s performance as secretary general

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has expressed reservations over the performance of Ahsan Iqbal as party’s secretary general, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that several PML-N leaders have expressed their reservations with party leadership over the performance of Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general and had advised leadership to replace Ahsan with some dynamic party leader.

Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq are the strong candidates to replace Iqbal as secretary general, say sources.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tendered his resignation from the party’s office.

Sources said that Abbasi was unhappy over the party leadership’s decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the ruling PML-N.

“Shahid Khaqan had also serious differences with the party’s policies since long time,” sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that Abbasi had opted not to accept a ministry or other office in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet after Imran Khan’s government was de-seated with a vote of no confidence by the PDM.

