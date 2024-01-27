PML-N unveils much-awaited party manifesto

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday launched its much-awaited election manifesto, ARY News reported.

The manifesto was unveiled by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the launch event of the manifesto, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who is the party’s Manifesto Committee Chairman, said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.

Siddiqui emphasized that the PML-N leader instructed the committee to include only achievable commitments in the manifesto.

“Nawaz Sharif prohibited us from making unrealistic promises in the manifesto,” he stated.

The delayed manifesto announcement was attributed to the party’s focus on comprehensive reforms, involving the formation of 32 committees to draft it, including an assessment of the party’s past performance.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, present at the event, commented on the disparity between social media narratives and reality, taking a dig at social media campaigns led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More to follow…