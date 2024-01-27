21.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PML-N unveils much-awaited party manifesto

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday launched its much-awaited election manifesto, ARY News reported.

The manifesto was unveiled by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the launch event of the manifesto, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who is the party’s Manifesto Committee Chairman, said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.

Siddiqui emphasized that the PML-N leader instructed the committee to include only achievable commitments in the manifesto.

“Nawaz Sharif prohibited us from making unrealistic promises in the manifesto,” he stated.

The delayed manifesto announcement was attributed to the party’s focus on comprehensive reforms, involving the formation of 32 committees to draft it, including an assessment of the party’s past performance.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, present at the event, commented on the disparity between social media narratives and reality, taking a dig at social media campaigns led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More to follow…

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.