PML-N to use ‘double whammy’ to evade Punjab Assembly dissolution

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will likely to exercise double whammy to evade dissolution of Punjab Assembly, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the PML-N and its allies will likely to use two options in hand to thwart a bid to dissolve the provincial legislature. Governor Baligh ur Rehman will ask Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 1st, to get fresh vote of confidence from the house, while with a break of one to two hours, the opposition parties’ MPAs will file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

“The PML-N leadership has issued instructions to the members,” sources said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was mulling over political options in Punjab after Imran Khan announced in Rawalpindi to quit all assemblies in his address to the ATI’s power show.

PML-N was weighing its options to thwart dissolution of Punjab Assembly, including no-confidence motion against the chief minister, or the governor tells the CM to get fresh vote of confidence from the house or imposition of the Governor’s Rule in the province.

The PML-N has instructed all its members to reach Lahore and remain in contact with the party, party sources said. Party MPAs have also been advised to stay in the provincial capital till the next orders.

The party has also instructed the party officials to keep contacts with the members of the allied parties.

The combined opposition has also requested independent assembly members to reach Lahore, according to sources.

According to sources, PML-N has completed consultations with the People’s Party and independent members to save the provincial assembly from dissolution.

