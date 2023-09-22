PML-N voted for Bajwa’s extension to ‘topple PTI govt’: Rana Sanaullah

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah confessed that PML-N had supported an extension for former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in order to “overthrow PTI chairman, the then prime minister”, ARY News reported.

“Voting for Gen Bajwa’s extension [in 2020] was a tactical move by the party to fight the fitna (mischief),” former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said during an appearance on a private TV channel.

A day earlier, Rana Sanaullah had assailed former generals Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, declaring them “national criminals” and demanded action against them.

In 2020, parliament unanimously passed amendments to the Army Act that cemented the extension, with the PML-N being among the parties that voted for it.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has rushed back to London with an ‘important message’ for his brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore on Tuesday after a month-long stay in London where he held meetings with Nawaz Sharif and other party members.