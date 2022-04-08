PML-N welcomes nullification of PECA amendment ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has welcomed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict to declare the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance null and void, ARY News reported on Friday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the IHC gave the verdict to prove the supremacy of the Constitution by declaring the PECA amendment ordinance unconstitutional.

She congratulated journalists, civil society, media houses and the nation over the IHC verdict. She also congratulated the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Aurangzeb said that the judiciary’s verdict proved that nobody will be allowed to make the nation deaf and dumb, whereas, the PECA amendment ordinance was an example of Imran Khan’s fascism.

IHC verdict

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance null and void.

The IHC single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced a four-page judgment on the petitions filed by PBA, PFUJ and others against the PECA ordinance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance, 2022 and promulgation is declared as unconstitutional, invalid beyond reasonable doubt and it is, therefore struck down,” the verdict read.

The court had clubbed all the petitions against the PECA ordinance. The PBA in its plea had claimed that the ordinance has been released to promote self-censorship and the president must have strong grounds before issuing any ordinance.

It merits mention here that IHC conducted a hearing on a plea against Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022.

In a previous hearing, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told the court that the government is ready to take back the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA).

Attorney General Khalid Jawed told the court that the matter can be sent back to the federal cabinet to get the opinion of the concerned persons.

“The ordinance destined to be tabled in the National Assembly or Senate. It is not necessary to produce in the house where you have a majority,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

PECA law

Back in February this year, President Arif Alvi ratified the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action against hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Comments