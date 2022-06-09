PML-N will not leave govt voluntarily, London leadership decides

ISLAMABAD: A majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have opposed leaving the government before the completion of tenure after a recent consultation between the top leaders in London.

According to sources privy to the discussion within the party, it has been decided that the party will not leave the government until it is being forced to do so.

“The party will not quit the government unless a coalition partner leaves or for any other reason,” they said adding that it was agreed that if PML-N was not allowed to run the affairs then it would be easy for them to build a narrative that they were not allowed to work and go into masses with it.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif has also tasked some party leaders to prepare for elections.

The sources within the party said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited London thrice in a month recently and had returned after discussing the matter with Nawaz Sharif. “Khawaja Saad Rafique and Javed Latif also attended these meetings,” they said and added that leaders of coalition parties have also met PML-N supremo recently.

