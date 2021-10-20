PML-N yet to decide candidate for NA-133 by election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has yet to formally announce about contesting by election in Lahore’s NA-133 constituency, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was passed away recently in heart attack.

Several intending candidates are active in PML-N to get the party’s ticket for the National Assembly seat.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar also working to get the PML-N tikcet for NA-133 seat, sources said.

Moreover, Khawaja Hassan, Naseer Bhutta, Hafiz Noman, Mahar Ishtiaq, Faisal Khokhar and several other local leaders vying for the party’s ticket to contest the by-election, sources further said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently announced to hold by-election in NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, the ECP announced in its schedule for the election.