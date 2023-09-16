PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has launched a tirade against Pakistan People’s Party, saying that the PPP’s performance has always been “zero”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader said that Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP has nothing else than a slogan – Bhutto Zinda Hai [Bhutto is alive].

Comparing the performances, Hanif Abbasi said that the PML-N has given motorways to this country, ended loadshedding, unemployment and terrorism.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing differences between the two parties — which were part of the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition in the Centre — mainly on elections.

Meanwhile, Shazia Marri – responding to Abbasi’s criticism – said that PPP wants a level playing field while the PML-N wants crutches.

“We don’t think it is fair to respond to such statements,” she said, adding that they can tolerate criticism on themselves but not on their leadership, especially Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.