Fawad Chaudry says PML-N’s internal politics damaging PTI, PDM talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudry said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N’s) internal politics is damaging the PTI, PDM talks regarding elections, ARY News reported.

While addressing a news conference the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the American Chief Justice stated that people have to implement the court’s verdict, The protection of constitution is not only Supreme court’s responsibility but the people are also protectors of the constitution.

He said that the internal politics of PML-N is damaging the negotiations between PTI and PDM on the election date. The PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Javed Latif of Maryam Nawaz group are misguiding Ishaq Dar, Saaf Rafique and Azam Nazir Tarar.

The senior member of PTI Fawad Chaudhry maintained that according to the constitution the Punjab elections should be held on May 14 and the elections cannot be postponed without amendment in the constitution. Chief Justice of Pakistan also said that after negotiating on the election date the constitution can be amended, Fawad Chaudhry added.

He lambasted the PML-N senior organizer Maryam Nawaz sating that she is targeting the senior judges of Supreme Court to dissolve the two-member bench headed by the chief justice against the NAB amendment.

