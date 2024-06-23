PML-N lawmaker arrives in NA with bangles for Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: PML-N lawmaker Nosheen Iftikhar brought bangles to the National Assembly (NA) for Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Asad Qaiser in response to latter’s recent remarks equating bangles with women’s weakness.

Asad Qaiser – while speaking on the NA floor – equated bangles with women’s weakness.

Responding to his remarks, the PML-N lawmaker said that since Qaiser considers bangles a symbol of weakness, she has brought some for him.

Nosheen Iftikhar also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying they have a history of stealing votes in elections while citing the ‘stealing of ballot boxes’ in Daska by-elections in 2021.

A day earlier, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also suspended Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) member Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel for the entire budget session as he was found ‘guilty’ of using inappropriate language against the female lawmakers.

While suspending the SIC member, the speaker remarked that Sanaullah Mastikhel seriously violated the Assembly Rules. “I have been a part of this House, and such language has never been used on the microphone,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said.

The house adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker regarding the suspension of the member. The motion said, “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel MNA expressed objectionable and indecent remarks during the budget speech”.

The ruling said “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel in his budget speech expressed highly objectionable and indecent remarks, thereby eroding and lowering the sanctity of the house in violation of rule of 30 of the Rules Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The member shall now forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the Assembly under rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly, 2007.