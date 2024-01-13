24.9 C
PML-N’s Raja Riaz withdraws nomination papers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Riaz on Saturday withdrew his nomination papers ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The former opposition leader in NA had withdrawn her nomination papers from NA-105.

Raja Riaz had filed his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-104 (Faisalabad-X).

Later, talking to the media, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a pro-people party, which had not made any seat adjustment with any party. “Whoever gets the tick­et will contest election,” he added.

He said no one was arresting those who had submitted their nom­ination papers because 22 candidates from NA-104 had so far submitted their nomination papers.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday extended the time for election symbols allotment to the political parties contesting in the general election 2024.

