PML-Q eyes ‘seat adjustment’ with PML-N in elections 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is eyeing ‘seat adjustment’ with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general elections 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the PML-Q is considering seat adjustment with the PML-N on three National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly seats in Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

The final decision will be taken Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who are expected to meet soon.

Read more: Elections 2024: ECP to introduce Digital Information Lab

The general elections will be held on February 8, 2024. The date was mutually agreed during a meeting between the chief election commissioner and the president of Pakistan on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently in Quetta for political meetings in connection with the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman too is expected to visit K-P from November 16 to 21, according to the party’s information secretary, Faisal Kareem Kundi.