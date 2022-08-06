PML-Q moves LHC against ECP decision to stay intra-party polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Kamil Ali Agha has moved a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking a stay on a decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to halt intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary, ARY NEWS reported.

He filed the petition before the LHC through his counsel Safdar Shaheen.

He said in his plea that party head Chaudhry Shujaat wrote a letter to deputy speaker during election for CM Punjab which was based on illegal directives. “The working committee termed the directives from Chaudhry Shujaat as non-democratic act and decided to remove him from the slot,” he said.

The plea stated that the ECP suspended the decision to hold intra-party polls citing no meeting of the central executive committee. “If their argument is accepted then how Shujaat could remain party head?” he asked.

The plea stated that the ECP’s decision to bar intra-party election was illegal and therefore should be halted immediately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections.

Barrister Umar Aslam in his argument before the ECP said Kamil Ali Agha, who is PML-Q Punjab secretary-general chaired the party’s huddle illegally and announced intra-party elections.

As per rules, the provincial office-bearer of any political party does not enjoy such right over through party’s chief and central secretary-general.

He stated that the intra-party elections are scheduled for August 10 without the permission of the party president and secretary general.

