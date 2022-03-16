Not issued any statement against PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence and a key member of government’s negotiating team, Pervez Khattak has denied issuing any statement against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi amid talks on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to refute a statement attributed to him during talks on no-trust move with PML-Q, the head of PTI’s KP province said that he had not issued any statement on media against PML-Q or Pervaiz Elahi.

“I’m in contact with all our allies on a daily basis,” he said in a message on micro-blogging website.

I have not issued any statement on media against PMLQ or Pervaiz Elahi. I’m in contact with all our allies on a daily basis. — Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakPK) March 16, 2022



His remarks came in the backdrop of a Twitter message from Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi who shared a news report quoting Pervez Khattak that he has rejected PML-Q’s demand to give chief minister’s slot of Punjab to PML-Q and asked the latter to accept the demand from PML-N if they are offering it to them.

“We are in contact with Pervez Khattak on every second day and it is now upto Pervez Khattak to clarify his remarks,” he said in his Twitter message.

پرویز خٹک صاحب سے رابطہ رہتا ہے اور

ہر دوسرے دن بات ہوتی ہے.

اس بیان کی وضاحت پرویز خٹک صاحب @PervezKhattakPK خود کردیں۔ pic.twitter.com/w9XudFRcmm — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 16, 2022

