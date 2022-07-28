PML-Q removes Chaudhry Shujaat as party chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday announced to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president, ARY News reported.

While briefing media regarding decisions taken in PML-Q’s Central Executive Committee, PML-Q senior leader Kamil Ali Agha said the meeting has decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian as party chief owing to his deteriorating health.

The party also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of general secretary, he said.

Qamil Agha further said that the meeting has decided to hold new Intra-party elections within ten days. “For inter-party elections, a five-member Election Commission has been established,” he said.

The decision to remove Shujaat as party chief comes days after the latter decided to support PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against Parvez Elahi in the election for Punjab chief minister’s office.

Elahi was declared loser despite obtaining 186 votes against Hamza’s 179 votes as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q on advice of Shujaat.

Consequently, the Supreme Court nullified Hamza’s election and declared Elahi the chief minister of Punjab. Elahi took oath of his office immediately after the court verdict.

