PML-Q seeks PPP support for Punjab CM election

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q has again contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking People’s Party’s support in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-Q MNAs Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain have contacted the PPP co-chairman and delivered a message from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for support in the chief minister’s election, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been pitched against the PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the upcoming election of the chief minister Punjab, the Pakistan’s largest province.

PPP leader while smiling on the request avoided to give any reply to the PML-Q leaders’, sources said.

According to sources, PML-Q leaders have also made individual contacts with the PPP members of Punjab Assembly, who replied that any decision will be taken by Asif Ali Zardari.

PML-Q delegation took their leave after congratulating Asif Ali Zardari over success of the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, People’s Party Punjab parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza has denied any contact made by the PML-Q with the PPP parliamentary party.

“The party’s leadership takes decisions, not the workers,” Murtaza said. “Reputation counts much in the politics and decisions won’t change on daily basis,” he said.

“People’s Party has suffered much due to its principled politics,” he added.

