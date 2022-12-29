PML-Q seeks seat adjustment on 15 NA, 30 PA seats with PTI

LAHORE: The ongoing talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for seat adjustment for the next general elections are completed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member committee formed on the directions of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan held several rounds of negotiations with the Punjab CM.

Former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Pervaiz Khattak represented PTI while Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis, and Hussain Elahi represented PML-Q during negotiations on the seat adjustment.

During the negotiations, PML-Q demanded seat adjustment on 15 National Assembly seats and 30 Punjab Assembly seats.

The final decision on the seat adjustment with PML-Q will be taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

On Saturday, both political allies held a meeting at Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore.

The session was attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Farhat Abbasi and others.

The leaders had reviewed the list of constituencies in the latest round of talks for finalizing seat adjustment for the next elections. PTI and PML-Q party leaders agreed to hold another round of session regarding seat adjustment soon.

