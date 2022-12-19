PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formed a three-member committee to discuss seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the next elections.

Sources privy to the development said PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former defence minister Parvez Khattak and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry have been made members of the committee.

The committee would hold its first meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on Tuesday to decide on SOPs for negotiations.

The PML-Q has demanded seat adjustments in 15 to 20 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi interview: Govt following ‘wait and watch’ policy

Following the interview of CM Pervaiz Elahi, the political temperature in the country is increasing and both the PTI and PDM-alliance are trying to get the support of PML-Q.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has termed the country’s Establishment ‘more sensible’ than politicians, saying that it wants the assemblies to complete their tenure.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, the Punjab CM revealed that the country’s Establishment was against the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies and wanted Houses to complete their tenure.

Comments