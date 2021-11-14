PML-Q to discuss ties with Govt in evening session today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) has summoned its parliamentary party meeting today at 6:00 in the evening to discuss the government’s relations with its coalition partners, ARY News reported Sunday.

A session of the PML-Q central executive committee chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, yesterday discussed the party’s reservations with regard to the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha and other party leaders.

“We are allied with government in the centre as well as in the province for three years,” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said. “We are backing them but they are not,” he said.

“The Punjab administration mistreating the party’s workers,” the Speaker said.

The CEC session decided to hold a a meeting of the parliamentary party on Sunday (today) to consult and announce a unanimous decision.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha earlier said that the party leadership is receiving complaints about the behaviour of the PTI-led government in Punjab.

He complained, “We are the ally of the PTI, but we are only contacted by them at the time of need”.

