PML-Q urges completion of parliamentary term in Zardari, Fazl meetings

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has placed conditions for their support to the opposition in meetings with Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said.

The PML-Q has demanded completion of the parliamentary term for backing change in government, sources said. “The party will accept the chief minister’s slot if it will be allowed to complete one-and-half year of the tenure,” according to the PML-Q sources.

Fazlur Rehman offered chief minister’s slot to Chaudhry brothers till passage of budget and after it holding election, sources said. Chaudhry brothers were also offered a key office in the next setup after the election.

“No one has seen the future set up, neither we will trust the PML-N,” PML-Q leaders responded, according to the party’s sources.

“The Chaudhry’s also demanded completion of the chief minister’s term in their response to Asif Ali Zardari,” according to the sources.

The PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rehman want an immediate election after the change of the government, while the PPP and PML-Q want completion of the parliamentary term, sources said.

The opposition parties have constituted a committee to finalise strategy for the no-trust move against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition parties issued a joint declaration on Wednesday regarding the no-trust move against PTI government. A committee has been constituted to finalise the strategy and schedule of the no-trust move.

The progress was made after the meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

