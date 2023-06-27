PMLN, PPP fail to resolve differences in Dubai meeting

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party and the PML-N in their Dubai meeting failed to resolve most of the issues, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The leaders of the two parties are likely to sit again today to resolve differences. The PML-N and the PPP have agreed to resolve the issues between them with dialogue.

PML-N top leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have been in Dubai for talks over the election and other political issues.

People’s Party sources have said that the issue of seat adjustment was not discussed with the PML-N leadership. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari discussed the charter of economy with PML-N leaders,” sources said.

The two sides also discussed the caretaker setup and future line of action in the meeting yesterday.

The PPP leaders also clarified the party’s stance over general election adding that they want election in October or November, according to sources.

The coalition partners in the PDM government also discussed on pre-date dissolution of the assemblies.

The two sides have been at odds with regard to the timetable of the next general election after dissolution of assemblies in August.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been staying in Dubai for further talks with Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

According to sources, more PML-N and PPP leaders are expected to arrive in Dubai to join the dialogue.