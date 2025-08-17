PM’s coordinator fears 1,000 deaths in KP floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Sunday, expressed grave concern that as many as 1,000 people may have died in the recent flash floods in KP.

Speaking on ARY News program Aiteraz Hai, Ikhtiar Wali said he had personally visited the flood-hit areas and witnessed large-scale devastation.

“Entire villages have been wiped out. In Buner’s Chagharzi area, massive destruction has taken place, while the village of Bashoni has completely disappeared from the map,” he said.

“Some of the rocks carried by the floodwaters were bigger than trucks. Houses along the riverbanks have vanished without a trace, and whole families have been swept away with no one to even report them.”

He revealed that official figures only reflect the bodies brought to hospitals—around 300 so far—but many more casualties remain unreported.

Describing the situation as a human tragedy, he warned that in Dir alone, deaths could exceed 1,000, while over a thousand people are still missing.

“Mass burials are taking place”, he said. “I have returned from Buner with a heavy heart after witnessing this disaster with my own eyes.”

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 323 people lost their lives and 156 were injured in various incidents. Among the deceased are 263 men, 29 women, and 21 children, while the injured include 123 men, 23 women, and 10 children.

According to the report 336 houses were damaged, including 320 partially damaged and 160 completely destroyed.