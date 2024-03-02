PM’s Election: Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers

Shehbaz Sharif, the joint candidate of PML-N and PPP, and PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Omar Ayub have filed their nomination papers for the elections of the office of Prime Minister.

Secretary of National Assembly received the nomination papers.

A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected the premier.

The PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People’s Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.

Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s PTI won the most MPs with 93 in the Feb. 8 elections.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was elected as the 22nd speaker of the National Assembly (NA).

The National Assembly (NA) session for the election of new NA speaker was chaired by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) protested during the session.

The voting for the election of the speaker was held through a secret ballot. The lawmakers one by one cast their vote.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq gained 199 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Aamir Dogar 91 votes. After the official announcement by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sardare Ayaz Sadiq was administered oath as the new speaker of NA.

After the oath-taking, the new speaker took charge of the house, while Raja Pervaiz Ashraf subsequently stepped down from his position.The