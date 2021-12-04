PM’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive: Here’s all you need to know

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)–led federal government is all set to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ on December 6 (Monday) aimed at reviving sports culture in the country to produce national heroes.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially inaugurate the ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex, Islamabad on December 6.

Sharing details of the initiative, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar today said that an agreement has been signed with the IPC ministry to materialize the programme aimed at promoting the sports at grass root level.

6 دسمبر کو لانچ ہونے والی #KJSportsDrive کی تیاریاں سپورٹس کمپلیکس میں جاری۔ pic.twitter.com/5NXlcDBDle — Kamyab Jawan (@KamyabJawanPK) December 4, 2021

"This would be the biggest sports programme in the country's history," he said while addressing a press conference

What is Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive?

Under ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’, 12 different games for males and 10 for females would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme. The age bracket for both has been set at 11-25 years.

Games for males included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

پاکستان میں کھیلوں کےفروغ کیلئے ملکی تاریخ کےسب سے بڑا پروگرام ”کامیاب جوان اسپورٹس ڈرائیو“ کی لانچنگ میں 2 دن باقی

ملک میں کھیلوں کی سرگرمیوں کی بحالی میں اس مہم کے تحت باصلاحیت نوجوانوں کی تلاش،سپورٹس اکیڈمیوں کا قیام اورسپرلیگز کاانعقاد شامل ہے۔ @UdarOfficial #KJSportsDrive pic.twitter.com/H6YpjXbcW0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 4, 2021

For young females, the games would be badminton, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

After the conclusion of the games, the selected pool of talent would then compete in a national league under the program.

High-performance centers

Under the programme, the government will establish high-performance centers in 12 universities. The sports academies would be set up in various varsities including Bahauddin Zakariya University, University of Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Karachi, Sindh Agriculture University, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, International Islamic University, Quetta University and Karakoram International University, Gilgit Baltistan.

Besides this, a high-performance centre is currently under construction at NED University Karachi which would work as a movement analysis lab.

Usman Dar further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions to produce national heroes through this platform who would represent the country in different games at the international level.

سوموار، 6 دسمبر کو وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کرنے جارہے ہیں @KamyabJawanPKکےتحت #KJSportsDrive کا افتتاح اور نوجوانوں سے خطاب بھی کریں گے۔

پاکستان کے نوجوانوں کو تقریب میں شرکت کی دعوت ہے جو سپورٹس کمپلیکس، اسلام آباد میں منعقد کی جا رہی ہے! پاکستان زندہ باد! pic.twitter.com/maG5UY3vUe — Kamyab Jawan (@KamyabJawanPK) December 4, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was a flagship initiative of the incumbent government under which six schemes have been launched including Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Skills for All, Youth Green Movement, Kamayab Marakiz and others.

