PM’s notification for Ishaq Dar’s nomination raises questions

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s notification for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar’s nomination as the Leader of the House in Senate raised questions, ARY News reported on Monday.

The caretaker prime minister's notification regarding the nomination of Ishaq Dar as the Leader of the House in the Senate raised questions. The notification was issued a month after Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani appointed Dar to the post.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had appointed the PML-N Senator to the post on October 30. He also addressed the Upper House and said the appointment was made on PM Kakar’s directives.

The appointment was opposed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other political parties that termed the moves ‘illegal’.

ARY News also reported Dar’s appointment to the top slot in the Upper House without the issuance of the notification on October 31.

Yesterday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar nominated PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as Leader of the House in the Senate, ARY News cited sources.

According to sources, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Senate, his designation will be equal to that of the State Minister.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has raised objections to the nomination of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.