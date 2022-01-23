PMSA rescues eight stranded fishermen, tow boat to Ormara

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued eight fishermen stranded in sea near Ormara, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Pakistan had received a distress call from the crew of a fishing boat,”Rehman Baba”, PMSA spokesperson said.

“A fishermen on phone informed about engine fault in boat and requested for help,” spokesman said.

“The boat was stranded in the sea in a rough and stormy weather,” according to spokesman.

A Fast Response Boat sent to the reported place to rescue stranded fishermen and fishing boat.

The PMSA boat rescued the boat with eight fishermen and towed it to safety at Ormara Jetty, spokesman said.

The boat’s crew members were given first-aid and food at Ormara Base, according to the spokesman.

Comments