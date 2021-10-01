‘POA president asked to resign over poor performance at Tokyo Olympics’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister For Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Friday said that the government has asked president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to leave the office after bad performance of the Pakistani contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dr Fahmida Mirza in her written response submitted in the National Assembly (NA), said the federal government provided facilities for the 10 athletes and 11 officials who took part in Tokyo Olympics.

The ministry was not informed about the causes of the bad performance of the Pakistani athletes at the grand stage by the Pakistan Olympic Association.

“The government has asked the president of the association to step down from his office,” Fahmida Mirza said in her written response and added that government is not willing to interfere into the POA matters.

It is to be noted that Pakistani contingent in a recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020 had performed very bad expect Arshad Nadeem, who showed promising performance in the javelin throw competition but ended up security fifth position.

After the government called the president POA to step down from his office, the cold war is underway between the government and the association.

It is to be noted that, Pakistan has ahead three major events next year in the shape of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games. Besides, the nation is also supposed to host the 14th South Asian Games early next year. Preparations for these may be affected if the cold war between the POA and government continues.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!