Pochettino says Balogun foul 'never' a red card as suspension looms

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said Wednesday striker Folarin Balogun should “never” have received a red card after he was sent off against Bosnia following a VAR review, meaning he will miss his side’s last-16 World Cup showdown with Belgium next week.

In the 64th minute of Wednesday’s knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun — having scored the opener in a 2-0 US win — was controversially judged to have stamped on the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic’s foot.

Balogun also appeared to be injured from the coming-together with Muharemovic, but slow-motion replays showed his outstretched foot had come down in a dangerous position on his opponent’s turning ankle.

Despite protestations that the contact was accidental, Balogun received his marching orders after the referee went over to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

“For me, never is a red card,” said Pochettino. “It never was (his) intention to step on the player.”

“It was a normal action in football, that you are fighting for the ball, and your feet land, no? Yeah, maybe it was a little bit tough, the scene, to watch. But I think it never was intentional.”

US forward Christian Pulisic echoed those words, saying his teammate “didn’t deserve the red card,” and calling the decision “unfortunate.”

According to FIFA regulations, Balogun is automatically suspended for his team’s next match, and the suspension cannot be appealed, a spokesman for the governing body told journalists.

Pochettino said it “should be fair” to appeal the decision, but said he would have to consider “different options” if it is not.

Ricardo Pepi, who plays for PSV Eindhoven, deputized up front when Balogun was rested for the final US group game against Turkey.

Balogun, who was born in New York but raised in England and now plays for French club Monaco, has netted three times for the US this World Cup, after his brace in the opener against Paraguay.

He is only two behind Landon Donovan’s all-time US record of five World Cup goals.

“He’s very disappointed, because I think it was an action that was unintentional. But also he’s happy because we qualified,” said Pochettino.

“We cannot do nothing to change that feeling. That is over. That is football. He needs to understand that this type of situation happens.

“For sure he is going to help us to perform. I hope that we can go to the next round and (he will) be available again.”