Thousands of players of the wildly popular Pokémon game, Pokémon GO, are reporting network errors with the game on Friday evening.

According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks internet outages based on users’ reports, showed that over 6000 Pokémon Go players are reporting issues with the app. At 6:20 pm EDT, more than 13,000 were reporting issues with the game. As of 8:30 pm EDT, more than 7000 are still reporting issues, Down Detector shows.

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Most users say that they are getting a “Network Error 2” issue as the servers fail to connect each time they try to launch the game. In fact, on Down Detector, close to 62% of the users said that their game failed to launch. 23% said they could not log in, while about 13% directly reported server issues.

Network Error 2 is a generic “Network Error” message that appears when the game struggles with server connection. It can prevent players from launching the game, logging in, or connecting.