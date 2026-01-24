Pokemon Themed Park: Japan breaks the exciting news

Universal Studios Japan confirms a new “Pokémon-themed attraction” park is underway. The themed park is aimed to bring immersive experience.

The park will bring long running franchise into a theme park setting. The announcement was made on January 22, with the park confirming it is developing what it called “innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokémon experiences”.

According to a translated statement released alongside the reveal, the new project will be built around an “ultra-real experience that stimulates all five senses”.

Universal Studios Japan confirmed that the attraction is currently being prepared for a world-first debut in Japan, though no specific opening date has been announced.

The company said the initiative builds on its existing partnership with The Pokémon Company and follows the success of previous Pokémon-themed offerings at the park.

Universal Studios Japan described the new project as a significant step towards realising Pokémon as a large-scale theme park experience.