Pokémon Winds and Waves revealed on Pokémon Day 2026

The most important of the major announcements made on Pokémon Day 2026 was the reveal of Pokémon Winds and Waves, the franchise’s tenth generation.

Three decades after Pokémon Red and Green were first released in Japan, a significant exhibition on Pokémon Day covered a wide range of what fans can expect as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations. Insider Gaming has outlined the key details discovered in the first Pokémon Winds and Waves teaser, which was jam-packed with information.

The introduction of the three starter Pokémon was one of the most notable aspects of the debut trailer. When Pokémon releases the first teaser for a new generation, they don’t always disclose the starters right away; doing so this early is striking, and fans are already beginning to take notice of the trio.

The three Pokémon available at the beginning of the Winds and Waves adventure are Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Although they have been fully unveiled, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding them.

Before two Pikachu in costume knocked on the door, the teaser first featured artwork from the many locales seen in earlier games. It turns out the two costumed Pikachu weren’t just there for the holiday vibes—they will actually make an appearance in Gen 10. Depending on the version purchased, players will encounter different versions of these Pikachu. While more information on their specific roles has not yet been disclosed, details will undoubtedly be released shortly.