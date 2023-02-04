Police arrest alleged SRA terrorist

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Saturday arrested an alleged Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorist, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the name of the alleged terrorist Haneef aka Bilu Badshah was in the Redbook.

The terrorist was trained in Afghanistan and he was involved in several hand grenade attacks on Sindh police and Ranger in interior Sindh and Karachi.

The alleged SRA terrorist revealed that they used to contact each other for attacks via mobile applications.

The first attack was carried out in the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was also involved in an attack on Ranger’s mobile vehicle in Ghotki on June 19 and July 4 in Pano Akil.

He also claimed that he attacked the Kashmir rally in Karachi with a hand grenade on August 5.

The terrorist told the police that he carried out these attacks on the orders of SRA commander Sajjad Shah and Asghar.

SSP Malir said that the search for his other terrorist member is underway.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police detained at least two alleged Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists on Wednesday while leading a raid in Old Sabzi Mandi area.

According to the developments unfolding, the operation was in collaboration with Sindh Rangers as well.

The CTD unit said the alleged terrorists are involved in ambush attacks on Rangers vehicles and have launched hand grenades at check posts as well.

They belong to SRA Asghar Shah group, claimed CTD’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz following the arrests.

