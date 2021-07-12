Man brandishing pistols outside Parliament House arrested

ISLAMABAD: Man brandishing pistols outside the Parliament House has been arrested by the police on Monday, ARY News reported.

The armed man, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was threatening and forcefully stopping the vehicles at Islamabad’s D Chowk while holding pistols in both hands.

Acting timely, the police arrested the armed man and recovered pistols from his custody. He has been shifted to PS Secretariat for further investigation.

In a separate incident of the same in nature, on August 15, 2013, Sikandar, armed with automatic weapons and accompanied by his wife and two children, had driven into the middle of Constitution Avenue in Islamabad where he fired into the air and started a standoff with the authorities which lasted well into the night.

As negotiations were underway, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zamrud Khan attempted to wrestle the culprit, following which Sikandar broke free and was shot, injured by the police.

On May 11, 2017, an anti-terrorism court awarded Sikandar a 16-year prison sentence along with a hefty fine of Rs110,000. His wife, Kanwal Sikandar was acquitted.