Police arrest culprit selling drugs to students in Karachi

By Web Desk
KARACHI: The law enforcers initiated the crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in the sale of narcotics within the educational institutions and apprehended a suspect, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan -Uzair Ahmed – a suspect – identified as Ibrahim – was apprehended who was involved in supplying drugs to students at the Federal Urdu University.

It was further revealed that the suspect was found in possession of 2,100 grams of hashish (Charas) at the time of his arrest, moreover, the arrest was made on Intelligence-based information.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the suspect under the Narcotics Act.

The suspect was involved in supplying narcotics to university students, and information is being extracted from the arrested suspect’s associates.

SP Uzair Ahmed further stated that a crackdown against drug dealers is underway, with heightened vigilance outside all educational institutions. The police is determined to ensure that the future of students remains untarnished and unaffected.

