Police arrest eight as two killed over Rs1300

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested eight suspects after two young men were killed in a violent confrontation reportedly triggered by a dispute over Rs. 1,300.

According to the police and a First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Dhamial police station.

Police said an argument broke out between a shopkeeper, Siraj, and another man, Zain Shah, over a financial transaction involving the small sum of amount.

The dispute escalated rapidly, and Zain Shah allegedly opened fire and killed Siraj on the spot.

The FIR states that following the information of Siraj’s killing, enraged relatives allegedly caught Zain Shah and beat him brutally; as a result, he also succumbed to his injuries.

The incident intensified further when suspects allegedly tied Zain Shah’s body to a motorcycle and dragged it through the street, causing panic among residents.

Police have launched an immediate operation following the incident and detained eight suspects during raids carried out in different areas, and they are being interrogated.

The bodies of both victims were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations.