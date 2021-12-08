Police arrest eight more in Sialkot mob lynching case

LAHORE: Eight more people have been rounded up on suspicion of their involvement in the Sialkot lynching incident of a Sri Lankan national, quoting police ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that eight more key suspects have been apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone calls and videos.

Total 34 suspects have been arrested, who played central role in the brutal murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said, he is personally monitoring the progress in inquiry of the Sialkot tragedy. “The culprits will be punished according to the law,” he said.

Police said that the accused will be produced before the anti-terrorism court today. The accused included Zakir Salman, who had desecrated the mortal remains of the lynching victim.

“Those who made video of the incident, instigate the mob or involved in the violence, have been among the arrested accused,” police said.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are monitoring the investigation into the incident.

Police have registered case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot on Friday.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

