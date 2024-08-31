Police arrest former senator Mushtaq Ahmed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested former senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during a march organized by the party to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, ARY News reported.

The authorities has imposed section 144 in Islamabad according to which gatherings without prior permission from the district administration is prohibited.

The administration warned that violators would face legal action, reiterating that any procession or protest without approval is unlawful.

The march, which took place near D-Chowk, led to the arrest of more than 20 participants, including two women, for violating Section 144.

The district administration has urged citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized activities, stressing the importance of adhering to the legal restrictions in place.