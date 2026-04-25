KARACHI: Tipu Sultan police made significant headway on Saturday by arresting an injured robber who had looted a delivery rider in the PECHS area two days ago, ARY News reported.

The mugging incident involving the delivery rider had previously gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Senior District Police Officer (SDPO) Bahadurabad, Nida Junaid, stated that a police encounter occurred while the suspect was looting people near the Baloch Colony bridge. During an exchange of fire between the muggers and the police, the suspect, identified as Sajid, was apprehended in an injured state.

According to the police, the suspect was “highly wanted” and had robbed the delivery rider of valuables, including a mobile phone, cash, documents, and earbuds. The culprit even snatched the food the rider was on his way to deliver.

The police had faced severe criticism following the robbery after footage surfaced showing the rider helplessly folding his hands on the ground in front of the looters.

Authorities confirmed that several cases involving drugs, illegal weapons, and robberies are registered against the suspect at the Mahmoodabad, Defence, Napier, and Brigade police stations.

A further investigation into the perpetrator is currently underway, and police are conducting raids in various areas to arrest his fleeing accomplices.

Two days ago, a food delivery rider was robbed at gunpoint in Karachi during late-night duty, losing his mobile phone, cash, wallet, ATM cards, ID documents, and even the food order he was carrying.

The victim, a university student at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, said armed suspects threatened to shoot him before fleeing. He later reported the incident to Tipu Sultan police and appealed for action and recovery of his belongings.

Originally from Umerkot, he works night shifts to support his education. The robbery has left him unable to work, causing financial and emotional distress for his family.