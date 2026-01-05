Karachi police arrest suspected drug dealers, including govt employee

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), also known as the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Police Karachi, stated that they have arrested two alleged major drug dealers during a raid in the Baloch Colony area.

According to the SIU, the suspects were identified as Noman aka Nattu and Asif, were netted red-handed while in a vehicle during a targeted raid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU, Dr Imran calimed that more than five kilograms of hashish. Police also seized weapons, including a rifle, a sub-machine gun and a 9mm pistol from the possession of suspects, he added.

SSP SIU alleged that Noman is a key local and international drug peddler who operates a narcotics network from a housing society near Super Highway.

SSP Imran also accused Asif as a major drug supplier, and claimed that he is a government employee and works at a local court in the South district.

Police stated that suspect Noman had come to Baloch Colony to purchase drugs from Asif when the raid took place, and at the time of police raid both suspects were present in the vehicle.

Police further stated that both arrested suspects have been transferred to the SIU for further legal proceedings.

Earlier today, intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities have foiled a major terrorist plot in Karachi following a prolonged and intelligence-led operation, resulting in the recovery of more than two tonnes of highly destructive explosive material.

The development was disclosed during a joint press conference by Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Zulfiqar Larik and Deputy Inspector General CTD Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

They said the operation was launched on verified intelligence provided by a premier intelligence agency and was conducted with exceptional caution to avoid public panic.

Additional IG Larik said the operation involved continuous surveillance over several weeks. One suspect was initially arrested, whose interrogation led to further breakthroughs and the arrest of two more suspects late last night.