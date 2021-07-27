Police arrest pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan

LAHORE: Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan has been arrested by police on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The arrest has been made in a first information report (FIR) registered by Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

MPA Nazir Chohan was taken into custody near Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Plaza. On the other hand, a meeting of the pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers has been called in to discuss the arrest of MPA Nazir Chohan.

The meeting will be held in Lahore to discuss the future course of strategy.

The case against Chohan was registered under sections 506 (punishment for intimidation), 189 (threatening public servant), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 153 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Shehzad Akbar said the MPA made false allegations about his faith in a TV show.

“The offence had been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant,” the FIR reads. Chohan committed “the offence with the nefarious design to wound the religious feelings of the applicant”, it added.