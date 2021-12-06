Police arrest murder accused of Assistant Commissioner Jhang

CHINIOT: Police arrested two accused in murder case of Assistant Commissioner of Jhang Imran Jaffer, citing DPO ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Jaffer was gunned down allegedly by his cousins over ‘sewerage line dispute’ on Sunday.

The accused have been arrested within 24 hours of the incident on the instructions of I.G. Punjab, DPO said.

“Accused Sohail Asghar and Asghar Ali have been arrested. Arrested men have been Imran Jaffer’s paternal uncle and his son,” DPO said.

Police said that AC Jhang Imran Jaffer was killed in a gun attack. Police added that there was a dispute over the sewerage line between Imran Jaffer and his paternal cousins.

The assistant commissioner was allegedly gunned down by his cousins including Sohail Asghar.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general Punjab Police besides ordering immediate arrest of the accused.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!