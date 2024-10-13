Police arrest over 35 PTI activists ahead of protest call in Lahore

LAHORE: In the much-anticipated protest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – scheduled for October 15 – Lahore Police have intensified their efforts and arrested more than 35 party activists from various locations across the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the Punjab police conducted raids in several areas, including Defence, Kot Lakhpat, and Johar Town, targeting individuals believed to be involved in organizing the protest.

The police operation is part of a broader strategy to maintain order and prevent any disruptions as Pakistan is set to host the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16.

PTI leadership has announced the protest to voice concerns regarding political grievances, which has heightened tensions between the party and law enforcement agencies.

In light of these developments, police officials have emphasized their commitment to ensuring public safety while also respecting citizens’ rights to protest.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI announced another protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick off in the federal capital.

Following the PTI’s political committee meeting, the party’s central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram announced a ‘powerful’ protest in a post on X – formerly Twitter – that would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

In his announcement, Sheikh Waqas Akram also called off the party’s protests in Punjab and asked for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs in police custody.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.

Sheikh Waqas Akram also accused the government of oppression and violence, stating that they would not back down.

“The entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15, if Imran Khan is not granted access to basic rights, family, and party leaders,” he added.